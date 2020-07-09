Lucknow, July 9: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced to impose lockdown in the state amid rising coronavirus cases. The lockdown in the state will be imposed from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13. During the lockdown all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. India Reports Highest Single-day Spike of 24,879 COVID-19 Cases, 487 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Trains will also continue to operate during this shutdown. The decision to impose lockdown over the weekend has been taken as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest single-day spike in the corona cases with the number of new cases reaching 1,346. Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 62.09%; Over 2.6 Lakh Active Cases In The Country.

Uttar Pradesh Government's Order:

All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will continue to operate: UP Government #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/7rUHYXnT8a — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 30,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh. Till now, 31,156 people have contracted coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also mounted to 845. As per the union health ministry, there are currently 9,980 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Till now, over 20,000 people in Uttar Pradesh have recovered from the disease.

