Kannauj, March 13: A groom allegedly refused to marry the bride simply because she had secured very low marks in her class 12 examination. The bizarre incident has been reported from Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh. The police are trying to solve the case by counselling the two families. However, if both parties don’t reach a consensus, the police will take appropriate action, said the police station in-charge of Tirva Kotwali area PN Bajpai.

According to a report in OdishaTv, the bride’s family have registered an FIR against the groom’s family alleging that the groom’s family called off wedding because their dowry demands were not met. However, they told them that girl has low marks in the Class 12 marksheet. Karnataka: Groom Cancels Wedding After Woman’s Face Gets Disfigured During Makeup, Beautician Detained For Questioning.

The complaint said that he had fixed the marriage of his daughter Soni with Sonu, son of Ramshankar of Baganwa village and they had also organised a ceremony in which he had spent over Rs 60,000 and also gave a gold ring worth Rs 15,000 to the groom.

He alleged that the groom’s family raised the demand for dowry the very next day. When the bride's father expressed his inability to give more dowry, the groom’s family broke the alliance stating that the girl has low marks in her intermediate. Uttar Pradesh: Bride Cancels Wedding As Groom Enters Her Room Repeatedly Before Marriage in Chitrakoot.

The bride’s family even tried to convince the groom’s family through their relative, but the groom’s family remained adamant about their demand, forcing the bride’s father to seek help from the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).