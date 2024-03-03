Lucknow, March 3: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 55-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly killing his wife in Ghaziabad. The accused, a salesman killed his wife on February 27 and allegedly remained cooped up in their one-room house till March 1 with his wife's body lying on the bed. The incident came to light after the police were informed by locals who became suspicious.

Speaking to the Times of India, a police officer said, "There was a foul smell emanating from the house. Neighbours who went there saw the body of the woman on the bed and alerted police." The accused identified as Bharat allegedly strangled his wife Sunita (51) after an argument which took place earlier this week at their house in Ambedkar Nagar. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack After Visiting Delhi Zoo, Devastated Wife Jumps to Death From Apartment Building.

After killing his wife, Bharat is believed to have stayed in the house for three to four days. An officer privy to the case said that the accused left his home only on Friday, March 1, to go to work. On Saturday, March 2, locals learned about Sunita's death after the stench reached other homes. At the same time, Bharat came out of the house in an intoxicated state and claimed to have killed his wife.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. Later, they sent the body for postmortem examination. The officer said that the body had started to decompose. During the investigation, the police discovered that Bharat had killed his wife on the night of February 27 following a quarrel. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped by Youth in Bahraich Village.

Cosp also learned that this was the second marriage for both Bharat and Sunita. The officer also said that Bharat was providing financial support to his first wife, and Sunita disapproved of the same. He also said that frequent visits by Bharat's first wife to their house also led to quarrels between the couple. The accused has been booked for murder on the complaint filed by the deceased woman's family.

