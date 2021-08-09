Moradabad, August 9: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly slit the throat of her two kids after a fight in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Saturday night. One of her kids died, while the other is battling for life. She also tried to end her life. The incident took place in Ghosipura village under Katghar police station. The four-year-old deceased boy has been identified as Adarsh. Punjab Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Neighbour's Minor Sons Before Dying By Suicide in Ludhiana.

The woman used to have regular fights with her husband over financial issues. Her elder boy, six-year-old Daksh, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Pakhwara area. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused’s husband works as a contractor at a firm. He used to get his salary late, and due to this reason, there used to be frequent fights between the couple. Maharashtra Shocker: Newborn Girl Dies After 16-Year-Old Mother Throws Her Off Second-Floor Bathroom Of Residential Building in Virar; Minor Detained.

Preeti even asked her husband to change his job. On Friday, the couple had a brief fight, after which Devendra went to his office. On Saturday, Preeti took the extreme step. Police were informed by the family after hearing loud noises from Preeti’s room. They found that Adarsh was lying in a pool of blood. Meanwhile, the couple’s elder son was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The accused’s mother-in-law told the police that Preeti had attacked her kids with a sharp object when they were sleeping. “An FIR has been registered against the woman under IPC sections 302 [punishment for murder] and 309 [attempt to commit suicide],” reported the media house quoting Moradabad SP Amit Anand as saying. The woman has been arrested. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The body of the deceased boy has been sent for postmortem.

