Lucknow, December 15: The Imam-e-Haram from Mecca will reportedly lay the foundation stone for the mosque proposed to be built at Dhannipur in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the foundation stones for the Mohammed Bin Abdullah Masjid will be laid by Imam-e-Haram or the Imam who leads namaz at the holy mosque in the precincts that also house the Kaaba in Mecca.

The Mohammed Bin Abdullah mosque, named after Prophet Mohammed-Bin-Abdullah, will be built by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust on land allotted in Dhannipur village in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives of 2019. In its 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, the Supreme Court had ordered that "land admeasuring 5 acres be allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board either by the Central government out of the acquired land or by the government of Uttar Pradesh within the city of Ayodhya". Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Mosque To Be Named After Prophet As ‘Muhammad Bin Abdullah Masjid’

The Supreme Court had granted the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the deity Ram Lalla temple. The mosque site is located around 22 km away from the original location of the Babri Masjid, which was brought down on December 6, 1992. Construction of Mosque in Ayodhya Likely To Be Completed by December 2023: Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust

The mosque is expected to be the biggest in India. It is likely to house the biggest Quran in the world with dimensions reading 21 feet high and 36 feet wide, according to Mumbai-based BJP leader Haji Arafat Shaikh, who was made Chairman of the Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah’s Development Committee.

