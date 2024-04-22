Lucknow, April 22: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his younger brother for taking his bike without permission. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, April 20, in the Pateria village of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. The accused, identified as Srikrishna (30), has been arrested. Police officials said that Srikrishna killed his brother Shivbabu.

According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred on Saturday, April 20, when Srikrishna had a heated argument with Shivbabu for taking his motorcycle for a ride without his permission. The situation turned ugly when Srikrishna hit his younger brother with a wooden object. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death With Sticks in Fatehpur Over Land Dispute.

The deceased Shivbabu suffered an injury on his forehead and allegedly died on the spot. Soon after the alleged murder, locals alerted the police, who reached the spot with forensic experts and began an investigation. The police arrested Srikrishna and sent Shivbabu's body for a post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident, a 62-year-old man in Bhadohi was allegedly killed by his cousin, who suspected the victim of indulging in occult practice. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, April 21, when Indrajit Pathak was bathing near a hand pump outside his house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Dies on Birthday After Pillar Falls on Her in Lucknow.

Cops said that Pathak's cousin, Mahendra Nath Pathak (54), came there and attacked him with a thick wooden block. Indrajit reportedly fell on the ground and started bleeding profusely after his cousin attacked him repeatedly. By the time the victim's daughter rushed to his aide, her uncle had fled from the spot.

