Kannauj, November 4: A court here has sentenced a 50-year-old man to 26 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a three-year-old girl in a village here around two years ago, officials said on Saturday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,500 on the convict Rajesh Jatav, government advocate Naveen Kumar Dubey said.

Dubey said a complaint against Rajesh Jatav alias Mahatma (50) alleged that on the evening of December 2, 2021, he had abducted the three-year-old girl, held her hostage in a house nearby, and raped her. Once the condition of the victim deteriorated, Jatav fled the house. The girl's family members later reached the place and rescued her and took her to a hospital, the government advocate said.

Based on the medical report of the girl and other evidence, Special Judge (POCSO) Alka Yadav on Friday held Jatav guilty and sentenced him to 26 years of rigorous imprisonment, he added. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,500 on him and ordered that in case of non-payment of the fine, Jatav would have to serve an additional punishment of two years, Dubey said.