Bareilly, September 2: A man and his wife’s sister allegedly consumed poison in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. They were found unconscious along the roadside in the Bhojipura area of the district. The couple was admitted to a hospital. However, they died during the treatment. The woman is the younger sister of the man’s wife. Gujarat: Man Dies By Suicide In Hotel Room In Banaskantha, Alleges Harassment by Wife And Her Friends.

Both the deceased were in their 20s. The man was 26 years old, while the woman was 22 years of age. According to a report published in The Times of India, the man started having an affair with his sister-in-law. Their relationship was opposed by their families. Rajasthan: Chased by 'Enemies', Runaway Couple Threatens to Commit Suicide in Video.

The couple reportedly eloped and consumed poison. Passersby informed the police when they spotted the couple line unconscious alongside the road. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the couple to a hospital.

“Dial 112 received a stress call that a couple was lying unconscious on Senthal Road in Bhojipura. Police rushed the couple to the hospital, where the woman, 22, died during treatment. The man, 26, died on Wednesday morning,” reported the media house quoting Additional SP (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal as saying. The man is a resident of the Sunghadi area of Pilibhit district. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after autopsy.

