Baghpat, February 8: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man killed his pregnant wife and minor daughter in Baghpat district on Monday following an argument. The man, who worked as a barber, later went to the police station and admitted his crime.

The incident took place at the Gayatri Puram locality here under the Kotwali police station area. Circle officer M S Rawat said the accused Gulfam was suffering from cancer. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Killed With Bricks And Stones in Bhadohi; Body Dumped in Fields.

"On Monday, there was an argument between Gulfam and his wife Muskan (22) following which he strangulated her and his four-year-old daughter, Aayat, to death," Rawat said. "The deceased was the Gulfam's third wife. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered," the police officer said.

