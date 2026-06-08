Uttar Pradesh: Man Marries Mother-in-Law, Video of Court Ceremony Goes Viral

A video documenting an unconventional court marriage ceremony between a man and his mother-in-law in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread discussion online. The footage, which began circulating heavily on social media platforms on Monday, captures the duo following their legal wedding procedures at a local court complex.

The now-viral video clip depicts the couple exchanging traditional garlands and holding up their official marriage registration certificate on the court premises. According to local reports, the visual evidence of the union quickly drew significant attention from residents in Kanpur, leading to intense debates regarding the social and legal implications of the relationship. Uttar Pradesh: Year After Marriage, Man Gets Wife Married to Her Lover Who Was Thrashed For Entering His House.

Unconfirmed reports circulating alongside the digital footage allege that the son-in-law and mother-in-law had been in regular contact for a prolonged period before finalizing their relationship legally. However, local authorities and representatives have not issued any official confirmation or background information verifying the exact timeline or personal history of the individuals involved. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Invites Son-in-Law For Dinner, Elopes With Him in Sirohi.

Man Marries Mother-in-Law

UP- कानपुर में एक युवक ने अपनी पत्नी को तिलांजलि देकर सासु मां के साथ सात फेरे ले लिए है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार - बेटी से शादी करने के बाद भी सास को अपना दामाद पसंद था. दोनों ने कुछ ऐसा किया कि दामाद ने बेटी को छोड़ दिया और सास से कोर्ट मैरिज कर ली. सुना है सासु मां दामाद… pic.twitter.com/zkUpyFgynN — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) June 7, 2026

Despite the intense public scrutiny and the unconventional nature of the marriage, local law enforcement confirmed that no legal complaints have been filed regarding the incident so far. In India, while certain marriages within degrees of prohibited relationship are restricted under specific personal laws, a court marriage under civil law requires formal verification of eligibility, and no official objections have been recorded in this specific case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).