Lucknow, July 12: In a shocking incident, a man was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Dhankaur on Sunday reportedly over a property dispute. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Sandeep Nagar, was shot dead while he was getting his newly purchased plot fenced, as per report. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. A case has been filed against three men on complaint of the deceased's father and an investigation has been launched in this matter.Punjab: Four Shot Dead, 2 Injured Over Land Dispute in Gurdaspur.

According to report, Nagar, who was a resident of Chachora village in Dankaur, has recently purchased a plot at Kherli Haizpur village. The police reportedly said that the primary investigation in this matter shows that the plot was disputed. Arvind Pathak, SHO, Dankaur police station told the Hindustan Times, "Nagar was getting the plot fenced around 10 am when three armed men – two in a car and one on a motorcycle – reached the spot. One of the criminals opened fire and injured Nagar in his neck. He collapsed on the spot." Bihar Shocker: Man Killed by Wife, Son and Kin Over Property Dispute, Body Buried in House For Days.

Following which the victim was taken to the hospital but he was declared brought dead. On the complaint on Nagar's father a case has been filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the three men and the police is reportedly using the clips for CCTVs in the nearby areas them.

In a similar incident, four members of a family were shot dead over a dispute related to land distribution by the members of another group. Two other members of the family sustained injury. The incident was reported from Gurdaspur in Punjab earlier this month.

