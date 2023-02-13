Pratapgarh, February 13: In a fairy-tale like wedding, Pratapgarh boy Amit Singh and Russian girl veronica tied the knot in traditional hindu style on Sunday at a city hotel. Amit is a resident of Belha area and worked at a multinational company in Delhi. Veronica used to work for the same company in Russia. Veronica fell in love with him when she had come to Delhi in 2021.

Hindustan Times reported that the couple’s wedding was a historical occasion in Belha and the occasion was celebrated wholeheartedly by the couple’s families. Viral Video: 21-Year-Old Youth Marries 52-Year-Old Woman, Says 'Age Doesn't Matter When You Are in Love'.

Fully aware that besides the distance between their native places, they were culturally different as well, Amit and Veronica persuaded their families. Luckily, their families accepted the union.

Veronica and her family arrived at Belha on Thursday and stayed at a hotel for preparation of the grand wedding and pre-marriage rituals. The pre-wedding ceremony of was performed by family members of the bride and the groom on Friday and Saturday respectively. Bihar: Woman Marries Man Outside ICU of Hospital in Gaya To Fulfil Ailing Mother’s Last Wish; Mother Dies Hours After Marriage.

Veronica's friends also danced on Punjabi Bhangra along with her family members to celebrate the occasion. They also took a round of the city and tasted ‘bati chokha’, amla candy and other local delicacies.

In the afternoon, the family performed the ritual of Mayan while the marriage was solemnised amidst chants of Vedic hymns by priests in the evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).