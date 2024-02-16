Saharanpur, February 16: Two men were killed and more than a dozen injured when a dumper truck crashed into a tractor-trolley in this district on Friday, police said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the accident took place on the Yamunotri Highway when a group of people were on their way to an ashram. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Killed As Car Collides With Truck and Catches Fire After Being Dragged On Highway Near Bhojipura (Watch Video).

"Two persons -- Nakli Singh (50) and Rakesh (48) -- were killed in the accident. Over a dozen others have suffered injuries. The injured have been admitted to hospital for medical care," the SP added. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and initiated investigation into the matter.