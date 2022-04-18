Meerut, April 18: Crimes against minors continue to rise. In a horrific incident of crime, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly beheaded by friends of his sister for objecting to their relationship. The minor was badly beaten and then killed. His severed head and the body were dumped a few miles apart by the killers who were nabbed by police on Sunday.

According to a report in TOI, On Saturday afternoon, the minor's headless body was found in Meerut's outskirts. It was noticed by a local villager after which a large number of locals, along with policemen, began a search operation in the 5-km radius of the forest for the severed head. Tripura Woman Beaten Up by Husband, Others Over Alleged Extramarital Affair; Forced to Marry 'Lover'

By the evening, cops managed to identify the victim. The boy's father works as a barber and lives in the Siwalkhas area with his wife, two sons and a daughter. Ahmedabad: Woman Makes Sister Marry Lover To Hide Extramarital Affair

Police arrested Nadeem and Farman, in their mid-20s, for the brutal killing. The dead boy's kin told police that the two accused were after their daughter and the family had sent her to grandmother's place to keep her away from them.

"The two accused came to our house three days ago and asked for my daughter's whereabouts. When my elder son refused to divulge, they started assaulting him. They then picked up my younger son from the market on Friday and killed him." said the victim's father in his police complaint.

SP (rural) Keshav Kumar said, "Nadeem and Farman were friends with the victim's sister. Since the boy objected to their relationship, they abducted him, took him to a forest and thrash him with sticks and belts. Later, they used a Russia meat-cutter to behead him. Both have been booked for murder and sent to jail."

