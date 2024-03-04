Lucknow, March 4: A shocking incident of gang rape has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Hathras district. Police officials said that the victim was hired to welcome guests at a wedding. The alleged rape incident took place late on Saturday night, March 2, around 3 am in Hathras district.

Soon after the incident came to light, police reached the spot and began an investigation. According to a report in the Times of India, the Kotwali Junction police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act acting on the girl's complaint. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping Stepdaughter in Mainpuri, Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the survivor has been sent for a medical examination at the District Women's Hospital of Hathras. An officer said that so far, one accused has been arrested. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused. Cops said that the incident occurred when the girl was on her way home after completing her assigned duties.

Two men allegedly intercepted the survivor and dragged her into a nearby farming field where they gang-raped her. After raping the girl, the accused fled the spot. The officer said that the victim who hails from Aligarh was hired to welcome guests at a wedding venue in Hathras on Saturday, March 2. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Girl From Pilibhit Allegedly Gang-Raped by ‘Instagram Friend’, His Two Friends in Rajasthan After Being Lured on Promise of Marriage.

In a separate incident, a man killed his 54-year-old wife by hitting her with a shovel in a village of Shamli district adjacent to Muzaffarnagar. The incident took place on Saturday night, March 2, in Gurana village of Garhi Pukhta Police Station jurisdiction.

