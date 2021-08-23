Shahjahanpur, August 23: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly raped an 18-year-old mentally ill girl at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Saturday. The girl’s father is a marginal farmer. The incident took place in the Tilhar area of the district when the girl had gone to graze her cattle.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused dragged the girl to a sugar cane field and raped her. The rape survivor narrated the entire incident to her mother after returning home. The girl’s family then approached the police and registered a complaint on the same night against the accused, who is a married man and lives in the same village. UP Shocker: 3-Month-Old Baby Raped by Minor Boy in Etah.

The girl’s father told police that she had stopped going to school as she was mentally-ill. “We immediately went to the village and inspected the site and found evidence that indicates the girl was raped,” reported the media house quoting SHO Sanjay Singh as saying. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Raped in Lakhimpur Kheri, Cousin Arrested.

Notably, the accused is known to the girl’s family, and he belongs to the same community. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation has been launched into the case, and the police assured to arrest the accused soon.

