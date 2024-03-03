Lucknow, March 3: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit girl from the state was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan. Police officials said that the 17-year-old Dalit girl from Pilibhit was allegedly raped by a man known to her and his two friends. The alleged rape incident took place on December 31 last year when the when the girl was taken to a temple at Sikar in Rajasthan.

According to a report in the Times of India, the main accused took the victim to a temple in Rajasthan's Sikar after luring her with the promise of marriage. An officer privy to the case said that all the three accused are from Bareilly. The officer also said that the accused raped the girl in Sikar. He also stated that the accused filmed the incident to blackmail the girl. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Grinding Machine in Lucknow Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested.

The incident came to light on Friday, March 1, after an FIR was filed. Ajay Kumar, SHO, on Saturday, March 2, said that the accused will be arrested soon. As per the FIR, the victim came in contact with the accused on Instagram and thereafter became "friends". The main accused tried to elope with her for "marriage" and asked her to reach a bus stand in Bareilly on December 31.

An officer said that the girl trusted the accused and left with some jewellery and Rs 18,000 cash. At the bus stand, she met his two friends and together, all four travelled to Rajasthan. In her statement, the victim claimed that she was repeatedly raped by the three men at a rented place in Rajasthan's Sikar. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Police Constable Hacked to Death by Kin Over Family Dispute in Etawah.

In a similar incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old youth in a village in Bahraich. The incident took place on Saturday when the girl was out with her elder sister aged 12, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said.

