Lucknow, March 3: A woman has committed suicide in Firozabad city of Uttar Pradesh after she got allegedly depressed over the cancellation of police recruitment exams. The victim’s (Varsha) family members claimed that she committed suicide after the police recruitment examinations were cancelled following paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Police Constable Hacked to Death by Kin Over Family Dispute in Etawah

Varsha, a student who had also been a NCC cadet, was preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam. Prashant Kumar, Varsha's brother, said she was also preparing for the SSC exam for a government job. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide in Ghaziabad Following Husband's Sudden Death Due to Heart Attack

During the investigation, police also recovered a suicide note in which she mentioned her failure to secure a government job.

