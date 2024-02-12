Bhadohi, February 12: Police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting an 18-year-old student, an official said here on Monday. Suryawa police station SHO Shesh Nath Pal said that the accused allegedly used to harass the student on her way to college. On January 27, taking advantage of darkness Rakesh Yadav alias Mulayam (30) sexually assaulted her and took off some of her clothes. Karnataka Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped, Her Husband Beaten Up by Six Men in Koppal District; Accused Arrested

A case has been registered against Yadav under sections 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, police said. When some people came to her rescue, Rakesh allegedly ran away threatening that he would pick her up from the road any time on her way to college. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Claiming To Have Cleared UPSC Marries, Assaults and Threatens UP Policewoman; Arrested

The student and her grandmother informed police the next day, but allegedly no action was taken. They reached the police station on February 10 and filed a complaint requesting action against the accused, after which the police took action.