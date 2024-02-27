Kanpur, February 27: A man was arrested for murdering his father-in-law with a hand pump handle in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. The victim had come to his daughter’s house to sort out the marital issues between her and the accused, who was addicted to drugs. A case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the report published in India Today, the accused, Monu, worked as a car driver and lived in Fatehpur village. He had frequent quarrels with his wife over his drug habit. The victim, Tikam, a 65-year-old farmer from another village, along with his wife and son, visited Monu’s house to counsel him and convince him to give up drugs. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Feels Neglected by Parents, Kills Elder Brother With Iron Rod in Prayagraj; Arrested.

Man Brutally Murders Father-in-Law After Argument Over Drug Use

However, Monu got enraged and attacked Tikam with the handle of a hand pump, inflicting fatal injuries on his head and chest. He then fled from the spot, leaving Tikam dead on the floor. The police were informed by the locals and reached the scene. They sent the body for postmortem and launched a manhunt for Monu.

The accused was nabbed from a nearby area on Sunday morning and booked for murder. The police said they are further probing the case and will produce Monu in court soon. Bulandshahr Horror: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Later Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

In another incident, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on February 16 after he was seen walking towards the police station with his wife's decapitated head in one hand and a sickle in the other hand. Anil Kanojia, a resident of Basara village, allegedly cut off his wife's head with the sickle over suspicions that she was having an affair. Kanojia, who works as a mechanic, allegedly attacked his wife inside their room after he returned home from work. The couple was married for eight years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).