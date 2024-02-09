Lucknow, February 9: A 22-year-old man who duped a woman constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police by claiming to have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination was arrested on Thursday from the Khadra area of the city. The man, identified as Vijay Singh, had married the constable in 2023 and later subjected her to physical and mental torture. He also threatened to kill her when she confronted him about his lies.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Vijay Singh, a native of Gonda district, had met the constable through a matrimonial website and posed as a UPSC aspirant. He told her that he had passed the written exam in 2023 and was awaiting his interview. He also showed her fake documents from UPSC to convince her. The constable, who was impressed by his credentials, agreed to marry him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Fake UPSC Aspirant Marries UP Woman Cop

The couple got married in 2023 and started living in rented accommodation in the Khadra area under the jurisdiction of the Madehganj police station. However, after a few months, the constable realized that Singh had lied to her about his UPSC status and had no source of income. She also found out that he had two criminal cases registered against him in his hometown for abduction and forgery.

When she confronted him about his deception, he became violent and started beating her. He also threatened to kill her if she exposed him or left him. The constable endured the abuse for several months, hoping that he would change. But when he did not stop, she decided to file a complaint against him on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Rapes and Murders Minor Sister After Watching Porn Clip in Mobile in Kasganj, Arrested.

Case Filed Against Accused

The Madehganj police registered a case against Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498a (cruelty by husband or relatives of husband), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and others. They also contacted the Gonda police and sought their assistance in nabbing the accused.

On Thursday, the police traced Singh’s location and arrested him from near Khadra. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. The police also seized his fake UPSC documents and his mobile phone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), central, Raveena Tayagi, said that Singh had exploited the constable’s trust and ambition by posing as a UPSC aspirant. She said that the police would ensure that he gets punished for his crimes. She also praised the constable for showing courage and filing a complaint against him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).