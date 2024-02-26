Lucknow, February 26: The Uttar Pradesh police, on Sunday, February 25, arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman earlier this month. Police officials said that the accused killed the woman after she resisted his attempts to rape her. The incident came to light on February 15 when the police recovered the body of a 28-year-old woman from Madhuban Bapudham.

Following this, the woman's body was sent for autopsy and the postmortem report revealed that the woman died due to a head injury, reports the Times of India. Surprisingly, the autopsy also revealed that the deceased woman was two-and-a-half months pregnant. Based on the report, the police lodged an FIR and began an investigation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Panic Engulfs After Burnt Body Found in Car Near Mathura Farm, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

During the investigation, the police found CCTV footage which showed the accused near the crime spot on the night of February 14. Soon, the police identified the accused and arrested him on Sunday morning. During interrogation, the accused identified as Johnny Sharma confessed to his crime. Cops said that the accused is a resident of Pilkhuwa in Hapur and used to work for a private company in the city.

The accused told cops that on February 14 evening, he came across the deceased woman near the Mainapur railway crossing while he walking home from work. He said he tried to speak to the woman but she refused. Post this, he bought liquor and went home and got drunk. At around 10.15 pm, he returned to the area looking for the woman and dragged her into the bushes to assault her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Feels Neglected by Parents, Kills Elder Brother With Iron Rod in Prayagraj; Arrested.

"The accused tried to rape her but he failed as he was drunk and the woman also opposed. Then he thought that the woman would call the police and that’s why he took a brick and attacked her," Kavi Nagar ACP Abhishek Srivastava. After killing the woman, the accused fled from the spot. The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

