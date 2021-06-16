Sambhal, June 16: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife in the Asmoli area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The body of the woman was recovered from a maize field in the district with the throat slit. The man allegedly murdered her wife due to an extramarital affair with the deceased’s younger sister. The accused has been arrested by the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Refused Sex, Man Kills Wife and Throws 3 Children in Canal.

The deceased has been identified as Jogendra Devi. According to a report published by The Times of India, the accused Attar Singh was in a relationship with Devi’s younger sister and killed her wife as he wanted to marry her. Notably, Singh slit the throat of her wife with a sickle. After committing the crime, the man also filed a missing complaint. Delhi: Man Kills Brother’s Wife in Civil Lines Area, Arrested.

“We have arrested the victim’s husband, Atar Singh, for the murder. The murder weapon has been recovered. The accused himself was a complainant in this case, but we suspected him from the beginning,” reported TOI quoting Chakresh Mishra, Sambhal SP as saying.

In the complaint, Singh claimed that at the time of the incident, he had gone to his relatives' place with his mother to another village. The complaint was registered at the Asmoli police station. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

