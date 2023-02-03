Agra, February 3: In a horrific incident shocking humanity, a 15-year-old girl was sold off by her lover and then 'auctioned' and gang-raped, in Agra. The girl had ran away from her home to live with her alleged lover, but he sold her. The Agra police said they had arrested seven people, including three women, in connection with the case and were looking for another accused.

According to a report in Indian Express, the victim used to work in packaging division of a meat unit in Agra along with her mother where she met the man, 22, and fell in love with him. The girl fled her home and went to the man's house on January 26.

The accused man then took her to a woman in another locality in Agra where he "sold her off" for an unspecified amount of money, police said. That woman and her accomplice then took the victim to another woman involved in the flesh trade.

The minor was finally sold to a woman who assured her of helping find a job and got her photographs clicked. She then used these photos to show them to prospective customers for an auction and one among them, who is also a resident of Agra, offered the maximum bid, according to the police.

The man than took her with him and raped her first. Later she was raped by two others who offered lower prices.

The victim managed to escape and sought the help of a woman who took her to the nearest police station. Officials there then contacted CWC.

Police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of IPC and further investigation into the incident is underway.

