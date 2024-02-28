Muzaffarnagar, February 28: Three youths were killed and one other suffered injuries following an altercation between two groups over a love marriage here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Fulat village on Tuesday, police said, adding that the warring groups belonged to the same caste. Ankit (25) and Rohit (29) died in the clash, while Harimohan (48) and Rahul (27) were hospitalised with serious injuries, they said. Rajkot Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Affair, Records and Shares Videos of Body in Society WhatsApp Group; Arrested

Rohit also succumbed during treatment. Ankit had married Harimohan's daughter against the wishes of her family. On Tuesday, a confrontation between Ankit and Harimohan turned violent, and firearms were used resulting in the deaths and injuries, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters that a case was registered against Raju, Monu, and Govardhan. The situation is under control and police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the SSP added.