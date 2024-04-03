Lucknow, April 3: Two persons were arrested and a minor was detained for assaulting a police head constable and stealing his service gun. The stolen gun was also recovered. One of the three is a minor while the other two were identified as Akash Mishra and Shashank Mishra and all of them hail from the Madiyaon area in Lucknow.

The trio attacked Vinod Singh, who is posted in UP STF in the Ghazipur police station area when he was returning home on Monday night on his bike, DCP (North) Abhijeet R. Shanker said. According to Vinod, he had a minor accident with the trio who were on a scooter. Infuriated, they started abusing Vinod and also resorted to violence. Cop Beaten in UP: Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Attacked With Sticks in Agra, Video Surfaces.

They snatched Vinod’s service pistol and threatened to kill him before running away. The accused were arrested on Tuesday. They confessed that they did not know that Vinod was a policeman or they would never have roughed him up.

