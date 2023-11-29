Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Brothers Stabbed to Death by Wedding Guests After Fight Over Alcohol in Jaunpur; Six Accused Arrested

Jaunpur, November 29: Two brothers were stabbed to death allegedly by six members of a marriage party after a fight over alcohol took an ugly turn in the Khetasarai area of Jaunpur district. The police have arrested all the six accused after a brief encounter. Shahganj Circle Officer (CO) Shubham Todi said that on Tuesday around 11 p.m., when a wedding procession arrived in Khetasarai town, some guests came near a kiosk run by Ajay Prajapati ,23, and his brother Ankit, 20, and asked for alcohol.

The two brothers got into an altercation with the guests which led to the stabbing, the police officer said. The brothers were taken to Sadar Hospital where they died during treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Ballia Over Comment on Social Media Post, Probe Underway.

A case was registered in the matter and all six were arrested within five hours. Of those arrested, Mukesh Bind, Nishu Bind and Satish Bind received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and have been hospitalised, he said.

