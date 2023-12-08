Aligarh, December 8: A woman who went to a police station in UP's Aligarh for passport verification was mistakenly shot in her head with a pistol belonging to Sub-Inspector. The video of the incident was captured on CCTV.

In the video, the woman can be seen entering the police station and standing there. After some time, a police official came and handed a pistol to Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma. While cleaning it, it was accidentally fired at the woman, causing her to fall on the ground. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Accidentally Shot in Head Inside Police Station

The injured woman was immediately taken to JN Medical College for treatment. She is being operated upon and is said to be in a critical condition.

