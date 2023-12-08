Aligarh, December 8: A woman who went to a police station in UP's Aligarh for passport verification was mistakenly shot in her head with a pistol belonging to Sub-Inspector. The video of the incident was captured on CCTV.

In the video, the woman can be seen entering the police station and standing there. After some time, a police official came and handed a pistol to Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma. While cleaning it, it was accidentally fired at the woman, causing her to fall on the ground. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Accidentally Shot in Head Inside Police Station

Warning: Disturbing visuals In UP Aligarh, a woman who turned up at police station for passport verification caught a bullet to her head from close range fired from pistol of sub-inspector Manoj Sharma. Victim critical. CCTV footage of the incident. pic.twitter.com/dmIUYctGA0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 8, 2023

The injured woman was immediately taken to JN Medical College for treatment. She is being operated upon and is said to be in a critical condition.

