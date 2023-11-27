Noida, November 27: A 29-year-old doctor suffered injuries after a pet dog bit her on the face in Uttar Pradesh's, Noida. The senior resident doctor of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital suffered deep cuts and needed four stitches on her face after the golden retriever pounced on her while she was returning to her relative's flat in Gardenia Galleria on Monday, November 20. The owner of the pet dog identified as Rishab has been booked.

According to Times of India report, the situation unfolded at 7 am on the said date while the doctor was returning to his relative's flat after performing a ritual for the Chhath at the society's swimming pool. At the intersection of the footpath a dog reportedly jumped on her and savagely attacked her. The dog allegedly leaped on her when the owner had taken it out for a walk. The woman tried to set herself free but couldn't. Pitbull Attack in Noida: Pet Pitbull Mauls Street Dog as Scared Owner Struggles to Intervene in Sector 53, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Following the incident, the injured woman booked a cab and rushed to Safdarjung hospital for treatment. She underwent four stitches and received treatment under "category 3" bite wound. This happens when the dog's teeth pierces through the skin and injures the victim near the skull. "I was in terrible pain and held onto my jaw all the way to the hospital", claimed the woman. She also stated that the pet's owner merely walked away after the incident and didn't even bother to apologise. Dog in Lift Argument Video: Residents Get Into Heated Exchange Over Pet Dog Inside Elevator in Noida Building.

The victim, who is planning to get married next year said that she might need a debridement surgery which includes a procedure of removal of damaged tissue from the skin if the wound didn't heel by stitches. Although she has lodged a complaint against the pet owner identified and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC, the victim wants him to apologise personally.

The victim also wants the pet owner to bear all the costs of her treatment if the wound doesn't heel and she has to go an operation. After the increasing number of dog attacks, the Noida administration had made use of muzzle compulsory when dogs are taken out for walks. However, in this case "although the dog was in leash, it didn't have a muzzle", asserted the doctor. The woman had come to visit her relative at the Noida's society to celebrate Chhath puja with them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).