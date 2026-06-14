Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Lover Arrested for Allegedly Killing Husband After Drugging Him With Sedative-Laced Kheer in Bagpat

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district have arrested a woman and her alleged lover for allegedly murdering her husband after first drugging him with sleeping pills mixed into kheer. Investigators said the accused allegedly strangled the victim after he lost consciousness and later attempted to pass off the death as natural, as reported by TOI. The case was cracked following a police investigation that relied on CCTV footage and other evidence.

According to police, the victim, identified as Sachin Dagar, was allegedly served kheer by his wife, Muskan, on the night of the incident. Investigators said she had mixed sleeping pills into the dessert, causing him to fall unconscious. Baghpat Shocker: Father, Son Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Shooter Dies Hours Later (Watch Video).

Police allege that once Sachin was incapacitated, Muskan and her alleged lover, identified as Sahil, strangled him to death inside the house.

Affair Allegedly Motive Behind Crime

During the investigation, police found that Muskan and Sahil were allegedly involved in a relationship. Officials said preliminary findings suggest the victim had objected to the relationship, which investigators believe became the motive behind the murder. Police said the two allegedly conspired to eliminate Sachin after he opposed the affair. The investigation is continuing to establish the sequence of planning and execution of the crime. Baghpat: Over 50 Injured As Wooden Platform Collapses During Jain Community's ‘Laddu Mahotsav’ at Adinath Temple in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos).

CCTV Footage Helped Crack the Case

Investigators said CCTV footage from the area proved crucial in identifying the movements of the accused around the time of the incident. The footage, along with other evidence collected during the investigation, reportedly contradicted the initial account given by the accused.

Based on the evidence, police detained and questioned both Muskan and Sahil. During interrogation, investigators said the duo confessed to their involvement in the crime, following which they were arrested.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to murder and criminal conspiracy. Both accused have been produced before a court, and further investigation is underway to determine whether any other individual was involved in the crime.

Cases involving alleged murders linked to extramarital relationships have surfaced in different parts of the country in recent years. However, police have reiterated that each case is investigated independently based on available evidence and forensic findings.

In the Bagpat case, investigators are continuing to collect forensic evidence and examine digital records to strengthen the prosecution's case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).