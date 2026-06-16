Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Deep Attachment Turns Tragic as Man Dies by Suicide After Power Outage Kills His Fish

A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh after becoming severely distressed by the sudden death of his pet fish, local police confirmed. The incident occurred following a prolonged power outage on Friday morning that caused his home aquarium's oxygen pump to fail.

Power Outage Leads to Death of Fish

According to local authorities, the family's residence lacked an inverter or backup power source during a lengthy electricity disruption. The prolonged power outage caused the aquarium's air filtration and oxygenation system to shut down completely, resulting in the death of the fish due to a lack of oxygen. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter to Death Inside Police Station in Banda, Arrested.

Investigating officers stated that the loss left the young man deeply devastated. Overwhelmed by the loss of the pets he had routinely maintained, he locked himself inside his room on Friday, June 12, while experiencing acute emotional distress.

Police Investigation and Findings

The following morning, family members discovered the young man hanging inside his room. They immediately alerted emergency services and the local police. Arvind Rai, the station house officer (SHO) of the Cantonment police station, stated that the deceased's father provided context during initial questioning, noting that his son shared an unusually strong emotional bond with the fish and cared for them with immense dedication.

"The case appears to be a suicide, prima facie," Rai said. The police have taken custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. A formal investigation is currently underway to rule out any other foul play, and authorities are recording detailed statements from the remaining family members.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Asianet News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).