Hardoi, February 6:Two women were on Tuesday killed and two other injured after being hit by a train Kachhauna area here, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Nripendra Kumar said Anita (43), Roshni (35), Shakil, Pramod got hit by a train while they were crossing the track at Balamau Railway station to catch a train.

Anita and Roshi died on the spot and the other two were injured and rushed to the hospital, police said, adding that their condition was stated to be stable.