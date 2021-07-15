Lucknow, July 15: A 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was cheated on pretext of sex reassignment surgery by another woman whom she befriended on a social networking site. The woman said the accused duped her of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of helping her get her sex reassignment surgery done. She also accused the police of not registering a case based on her complaint. OTP Fraud: UP Businessman in Hyderabad Orders Liquor Online, Duped of Rs 70,000.

According to the woman, she wanted to get her sex reassignment surgery done. A couple of moths ago, she said, she met a woman online who claimed that she also got her sex changed and offered to help. The accused woman asked the victim to come to Ludhiana for sex reassignment surgery. In the first week of July, the victim reached Ludhiana without informing anyone. She also brought Rs 2 lakh. The money, she said, was to be used for her ailing father. UP Youth Blackmails Married Woman, Rapes and Films Video on Pretext of Helping Her in Krishnapuri.

"My online friend took me to her rented accommodation in Daba. I gave her Rs 2 lakh and asked her to fix an appointment for me. She told me to wait for a few days. One day, she asked me to go back to my hometown. I then realized I was cheated and sought my money back. She threw me out of her house," the complainant told TOI. She also informed her brother about what had happened with her.

On July 11, the accused called the woman and asked her to come to her house alone to take back the money. When she reached, she was allegedly confirmed by the accused and her two aides, and assaulted. The victim's brother informed the police and then she was released.

"The accused woman revealed that they had purchased gold with the money and had only Rs 60,000 left. The police made them return Rs 60,000 and refused to lodge a complaint," the victim's brother alleged. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Industrial Area-B) Randhir Singh said that the matter was being investigated.

