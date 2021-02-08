Dehradun, February 8: Uttarakhand witnessed a major disaster after the burst of Nanda Devi glacier in Chamoli district on Sunday. The glacier burst triggered flash floods which caused heavy damage to life and property in the region.

The power project, houses and other structures were swept away as the waters rushed down in a raging torrent. Nandadevi glacier forms part of the second-highest mountain in India. Experts said that it may be "a climate change event".Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Around 170 People Missing, 30 People Trapped in Tunnel Near Tapovan; ITBP Continues Search Operation.

Here are a few facts about Nandadevi glacier:

Nandadevi glacier occupies the 23rd spot among the highest peaks. Above its southwestern base is the Dakkini Nandadevi Glacier. While on the Northern base, lies the Uttari Nandadevi Glacier. Covered completely with ice, a part of it breaking off has resulted in the flash floods.

Both Nanda Devi North and Nanda Devi South glaciers are 19 km in length and originated from the mountain peak which is 7,108 metres above sea level. The glacier is located within the Nanda Devi Sanctuary and drains west into the Rishiganga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).