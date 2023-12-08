Dehradun, December 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 at the Forest Research Institute here. The two-day summit aims to promote the hill state as a major investment destination. He also launched the House of Himalayas brand to promote local products and increase the income of self-help groups Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Two-Day Investors Summit in Dehradun (Watch Video)

Preparations for the summit have been going on for months. It is being attended by more than a thousand investors and delegates from across the country and abroad. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate two-day Investors Summit Today at Forest Research Institute in Dehradun

Modi Inaugurates Global Investors Summit in Dehradun

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/0iazPbKcbD — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

The target of the summit was to sign MoUs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, but it has already exceeded that limit to reach around Rs 3 lakh crore in the run-up to the event, which saw various roadshows being held by Dhami in India's metro cities as well as London, Birmingham in the UK, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.