Dehradun, September 4: The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of a woman who accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Negi of rape. The woman was booked by the state police on "extortion" charges, based on the complaint filed by the accused legislator's wife. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped by Three Men in Bareilly, Video of Sexual Assault Shot to Blackmail Her.

The woman, a resident of Almora district in Uttarakhand, had stoked a row in the state's political circles after she accused Negi of raping her on several occasions. She further claimed that the BJP leader is the "father" of her child.

After she registered an FIR against Negi, the legislator's wife had approached the Almora police, claiming that the woman is attempting to extort money by threatening to defame her husband.

Nainital High Court stays the arrest of the woman who accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment, next hearing on October 14. The MLA's wife had alleged that the woman had attempted to extort Rs 5 crores from him. #Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

The Uttarakhand Commission for Women had asked the police to submit a status report in the case. The Opposition has cornered the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government over the issue. The Chief Minister, in the past week, said the MLA would undergo a DNA test to ascertain the factuality behind the woman's allegation.

