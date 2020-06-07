Uttarakhand: Leopard Kills Teenage Girl in Nainital Who Was Listening to Music on Headphones

Leopard. (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Nainital, June 7: A teenage girl was killed by a leopard when she was listening to music on her headphones in Uttarakhand. The incident took place in Ramnagar area of Nainital district, a forest official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. The incident took place when Mamta was sitting on the bank of a canal near her thatched house on Saturday evening. Leopard Kills 7-Year-Old in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar, Villagers Burn Down Forest in Protest.

According to the report, when she was listening to music, the leopard attacked her from the back and took her to the forest area. "The victim was wearing headphones so she probably couldn’t hear the leopard,” a forest offical said. Her body was recovered later. Leopard Enters Uttarakhand Medical College, Attacks People.

The body of the girl was handed over to the family on Sunday evening after post-mortem. Meanwhile, the forest officials have set up traps to catch the leopard. In the last one month, eight people have been killed in leopard attacks in Kumaon region.

On Friday, a leopard attacked a 65-year-old in Champawat district's Tanakpur area when he had gone in search of firewood. He was severely injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment.