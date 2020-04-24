Uttarakhand Police File Case Against 51 People, Including 6-Month Old & 3-Year-Old, For Violation of Home Quarantine Rules; Uttarkashi DM Orders Probe

A child wearing a mask to get protected from coronavirus | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

Uttarakhand, April 24: The Revenue Police Uttarkashi has filed a case against 51 people, including a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old for violation of home quarantine rules during the lockdown period. Uttarakhand has a total of 46 coronavirus cases, out of which 23 have either cured, discharged or migrated from the country. There are no deaths due to coronavirus in the state as of now.

According to an ANI update, DM Uttarkashi said, "FIR under Juveline Justice Act can't be registered against those under 8-years of age. A probe will be conducted". India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 21,700 With 1,229 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 686.

Check the ANI tweet about people breaking home quarantine rules:

Uttarakhand:Revenue Police Uttarkashi has filed case against 51 ppl incl a 6-month-old&a 3-yr-old for violation of home quarantine rules during lockdown. DM Uttarkashi says,"FIR under Juveline Justice Act can't be registered against those under 8yrs of age.Probe to be conducted". — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

The country is in the middle of a lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus. India's coronavirus tally surged to 21,700 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. According to the data mentioned that of the total COVID-19 cases, 16,689 were active cases while 686 people have died due to the infection in the country so far. The Ministry noted that 4324 patients have been cured and discharged. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states with the highest number of cases and fatalities.