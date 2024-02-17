Haldwani, February 17: A man from Bihar, initially believed to have been a casualty of the recent violence in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was actually a victim of an unrelated murder, according to police reports on Thursday.

TOI reported that the deceased, identified as Prakash Kumar Singh, was allegedly murdered by a police constable and his associates over an illicit affair with the constable’s wife. Singh, a 24-year-old native of Bihar, had been in Haldwani seeking employment. Haldwani Violence: Nainital District Magistrate Cancels 127 Arms Licenses Following Banbhoolpura Unrest.

Last Friday, police discovered Singh’s body, bearing gunshot wounds to the head, a few kilometres away from the epicentre of the previous day’s violence in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area. A murder case was subsequently registered. Haldwani Violence: Key Accused Served Notice for Recovery of Rs 2.44 Crore for Damage to Properties in Uttarakhand.

Investigations revealed that Singh had been in contact with a youth from Sitarganj and another individual from Uttarakhand. He had developed illicit relations with the sister of his friend, Suraj, and constable Birendra Singh’s wife, Priyanka.

According to Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena, constable Birendra Singh, his wife, and his associate Naeem Khan, aka Babloo, conspired to murder Singh. The constable and his associates were arrested on Thursday. Birendra’s wife is currently absconding.

“Prakash developed illicit relations with Suraj’s sister, and constable Birendra Singh’s wife, Priyanka Later, Prakash started using his videos with the woman to blackmail her. However, she kept this hidden from her husband,” Meena said.

The incident occurred amidst violent unrest in Haldwani, following the demolition of a mosque and madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area. Singh was initially thought to be one of the six people killed in the violence.

