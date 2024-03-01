Dehradun, March 1: A 27-year-old man from Uttarakhand was arrested for allegedly posing as a girl and luring a minor girl to send him her nude photos and videos on Snapchat, the police said on Thursday, February 29. Shocking details of the case revealed that the accused used to play a game of ‘Truth and Dare’, and he dared her to be in an obscene condition.

According to The New Indian Express report, the accused, identified as Subhan Ali, befriended the victim on the social media platform and played a game of 'Truth and Dare' with her. He dared her to strip naked and recorded her without her consent. He then threatened to leak her photos and videos if she did not comply with his demands. Uttarakhand Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Taken Out of Child Protection Home by Two Women Employees in Nainital, Raped.

How Incident Came to Light

The victim's parents discovered the obscene content on her phone, which she used for online classes, and lodged a complaint with the police on February 20. The police traced the accused's mobile number to Udham Singh Nagar and nabbed him on February 24. He confessed to his crime, and the phone used in the offence was seized.

Strict Action Against Accused

A case under section 354 D of the Indian Penal Code and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against him, and further investigation is underway, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena. Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Raped Minor Step Daughter for Five Years in Kankhal, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

In another incident that shook Uttarakhand, a woman was allegedly abducted from Hiranagar in Haldwani on the night of February 3 and gang-raped by two men in a moving car. Search is on for the accused, police said. According to the complainant, she was forcibly taken away from the roadside when she was on her way to attend a wedding ceremony in the Hiranagar area. She said that she was waiting for a bus when a car suddenly stopped by her, and a youth dragged her inside the vehicle, where she was allegedly raped by two men.

