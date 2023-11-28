Dehradun, November 28: After 17 days of mega operation, all the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi were safely extricated on Tuesday evening. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the site, where multiple ambulances and medical teams were kept ready for the trapped workers. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: Nation Salutes Trapped Workers' Resilience, Says President Droupadi Murmu

As soon the workers were pulled out of the under-construction tunnel, a part of which had collapsed on November 12, they were rushed to the hospital in ambulances. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Rescuers, Workers After Successful Operation, Says ‘It Is a Matter of Great Satisfaction’

Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful

श्रमिकों व उनके परिजनों के चेहरे की ख़ुशी ही मेरे लिये इगास-बगवाल.. हम सभी के लिए अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि सिलक्यारा (उत्तरकाशी) में निर्माणाधीन टनल में फंसे सभी 41 श्रमिकों को सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। सभी श्रमिक भाइयों का अस्थाई मेडिकल कैम्प में प्रारंभिक स्वास्थ्य… pic.twitter.com/iaBZ5RorK3 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2023

सिलक्यारा टनल में चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में बड़ी सफलता मिली है, पाइप पुशिंग का कार्य मलबे के आर-पार हो चुका है। अब श्रमिकों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकालने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। pic.twitter.com/wCMZrWSRSn — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) says, " Whatever things we were in need of, we received them all because of the guidance of PM Modi...there was good coordination(among members) in all the work that was done" pic.twitter.com/nxvZ2Yvz6P — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, They(workers) all have come out from a different environment and condition so we will do as per the advice of the doctors...first they will be kept under medical supervision, their monitoring will be… pic.twitter.com/peC78V181X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami comes out of the Silkyara tunnel after the successful completion of the rescue operation pic.twitter.com/RYVShJZ1Pw — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

Rat-hole mining was started on Monday evening as rescue efforts to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel entered its 16th day. The relief and rescue work is being carried out by international experts, NDRF, SDRF, Army and BRO, among others

