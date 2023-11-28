New Delhi, November 28: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed happiness over rescue of the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand, saying the nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure even at great personal risk. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance, Murmu said. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: All 41 Trapped Workers Rescued Safely From Silkyara Tunnel, Locals Distribute Sweets (See Pics and Videos)

"I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history," Murmu said in a post on X. Rescuers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for over almost 17 days. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Rescuers, Workers After Successful Operation, Says ‘It Is a Matter of Great Satisfaction’

Nation Salutes Trapped Workers' Resilience, Says Prez Murmu

I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 28, 2023

"I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk, far away from their homes," President Murmu said.