Roorkie, July 1: A week later, five persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 35-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter in a moving car in Roorkee. The cops had released CCTV grabs of the main accused, while a Rs 10,000 cash reward was also announced for any information regarding the accused, reported Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, the woman and her minor daughter were sexually assaulted on June 24 when they were offered a lift by the accused. The accused had then taken them to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted them and left them there. Following this, four people arrived in a car and abducted the woman and her daughter to a field where they were raped again. Uttarakhand Shocker: Woman, 6-Year-Old Daughter Gang-Raped Inside Moving Car in Roorkee; Accused Absconding.

Police had registered an FIR under IPC Sections 376 (Rape), 376D (Gangrape), and 363 (Kidnapping) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

