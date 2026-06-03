Vadodara Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Expect High of 39°C with Evening Thunderstorm Risk

Vadodara residents can expect a sweltering Wednesday, June 03, 2026, with the day's temperature set to soar to a high of 39°C. The actual feel of the heat will be more intense, reaching up to 42°C, thanks to relatively low humidity levels of 35% and a gentle breeze of 11 km/h. The day is predicted to be mainly clear, offering sunny conditions for most of the day, but citizens should remain vigilant as the evening progresses.

Current Weather in Vadodara, India — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 39°C Feels Like 42°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 35% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Vadodara — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 16:00 39°C Mainly clear 28% 11 km/h 18:00 36°C Clear sky 37% 13 km/h 20:00 32°C Clear sky 31% 16 km/h 22:00 30°C Clear sky 9% 16 km/h 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 16 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 16 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 14 km/h 06:00 29°C Thunderstorm 1% 11 km/h

Vadodara, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The forecast indicates a shift in weather patterns as the day draws to a close. While the afternoon will be dominated by clear skies and high temperatures, the evening hours bring a rising chance of rain and thunderstorms. By 4 PM, temperatures will hover around 39°C with a 28% chance of rain, accompanied by winds at 11 km/h. This probability increases to 37% by 6 PM as the skies remain clear but the air cools slightly to 36°C, with winds picking up to 13 km/h. Residents might experience a clearer sky and cooler temperatures by 8 PM (32°C) and 10 PM (30°C), but a significant uptick in thunderstorm activity is noted from midnight into the early morning hours of June 04.

Hourly projections suggest that thunderstorms could roll in after midnight, persisting through the early morning hours of Thursday, June 04. While the rain probability is listed at 0% during the peak thunderstorm hours between 00:00 and 06:00, the presence of thunder implies potential for localised, intense showers, though the overall accumulation might be minimal. Wind speeds are expected to remain steady around 16 km/h during the overnight thunderstorm period before gradually decreasing.

Considering the intense heat and potential for evening storms, residents are advised to stay hydrated throughout the day and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the peak afternoon hours. Light, breathable cotton clothing is recommended. As the forecast shifts towards possible thunderstorms in the evening and overnight, it would be prudent to keep umbrellas handy and ensure outdoor activities are planned with flexibility. Commuters should also be aware of potential traffic disruptions due to any sudden downpours.

Recent weather reports for Gujarat indicate a period of pre-monsoon activity, with some areas experiencing heavy rains and strong winds. While Vadodara's forecast for Wednesday leans towards high temperatures with clear conditions, the possibility of late-evening thunderstorms mirrors the broader regional weather trends. The Baroda Premier League 2026 is scheduled to take place in the coming days, and while today's core forecast is clear, players and attendees should monitor weather updates for any changes that might affect outdoor matches, particularly if storms materialise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).