Mumbai, February 21: A sessions court in Mumbai last week sentenced a 35-year-old woman to nine years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for pushing her daughter into prostitution. The decision by the sessions court came almost a decade later since the incident came to light. The woman was also accused of assaulting her 13-year-old daughter. While announcing the verdict, the court refused to grant any leniency to the accused.

According to a report in the Times of India, Judge Shrikant Y Bhosale said, "...facts that the victim was no one else but the daughter of the accused and that the victim was required to face extreme circumstances in her childhood, the court is of the view that the maximum punishment prescribed by law needs to be imposed." Mumbai Shocker: Stalker Assaults Married Woman, Stabs Her Multiple Times With Knife in Worli After She Refuses To Talk to Him; Arrested.

The sessions court also acquitted a second accused, a woman who allegedly acted as the child's pimp. Special public prosecutor R C Savle presented six witnesses which also included the victim. The victim told the court that the accused woman is her biological mother and her father passed away when she was a small child.

In her deposition, the victim said that she was 7 or 8 years old when her mother remarried. She further said that when she was 10 years old, her mother locked her in a room and sent a person inside who raped her. The victim also deposed that she shouted for help but nobody came to her aid. After two hours her mother came back. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter, Later Tries To Die By Suicide in Borivali; Case Registered.

When the victim told her mother about the person raping her, she was shocked to hear her mother's response who said that going forward she has to be in prostitution. The victim told the court that after the first instance, her mother continued to send customers to her She also stated that her mother used to beat her up when she refused.

