Thane, May 5: A video showing children and women packing RT-PCR swab testing kits at a house has emerged from Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar. RT-PCR test is conducted to check if a person is infected with coronavirus (COVID-19). The kit contains swab sticks. In the video, minor kids and women were seen packing swab sticks. None of them were wearing any safety gear. Maharashtra's Daily COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Shoot Up Again, but Situation in Mumbai Improves.

According to reports, the video is from a slum in Khemani Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Ulhasnagar's Camp No. 2 area. After the video went viral on social media, Karuna Juikar, additional municipal commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), along with police personnel visited the area Wednesday afternoon and ordered strict action against all those involved. Officials also seized stock of swab sticks from the house. Maharashtra: Oxygen Tanker Leaks at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik (Watch Video).

At least people in 10-15 houses in Khemani Dnyaneshwar Nagar were involved in packing swab sticks for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests. A house would pack 5000 swab sticks in a day, said a report. Police have launched an investigation to nab the person who employed the people and provided swab sticks to these houses. Ulhasnagar is infamous for making duplicate products.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, is currently reeling under the second wave. The state reported 51,880 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the state's tally to above the 48 lakh mark, to 48,22,902. With 891 deaths due to COVID-19, the state's toll surged to 71,742.

