While virtually launching the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide initiative to promote awareness regarding diverse welfare programmes implemented by the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of different government schemes on Thursday, November 30. PM Modi unveiled Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra, a scheme aimed at enhancing the empowerment of female farmers through the provision of drone technology for agricultural use during the event. He also launched a programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000. Jan Aushadhi Kendras offer medicines at affordable prices to citizens across the country. PM Narendra Modi Launches Initiative To Increase Number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras From 10,000 to 25,000 (Watch Video).

PM Modi Attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Programme:

