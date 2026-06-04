Viral Helicopter Proposal: Captain Bharat Bhardwaj May Get Show-Cause Notice As Indian Army Takes Cognisance of His Video

What began as a heartwarming marriage proposal following a major career milestone has now drawn the attention of the Indian Army. Captain Bharat Bhardwaj, whose proposal to his longtime girlfriend Arushi after a passing-out parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik went viral on social media, may be asked to explain his actions after the Army took cognisance of the video.

The proposal took place on June 2 shortly after Captain Bhardwaj completed his flight training and officially graduated as an Army Aviation pilot. Dressed in ceremonial uniform, the young officer walked onto the tarmac, knelt before Arushi and proposed with an engagement ring in front of a military helicopter. The emotional moment was witnessed by family members, fellow officers, instructors and guests attending the ceremony.

Videos of the proposal quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users praising the unique blend of military achievement and personal celebration. The footage showed Arushi accepting the proposal as those present applauded and cheered. Viral Helicopter Proposal India Trends As Army Pilot Proposes to His Partner in Front of Helicopter in Nashik (Watch Videos).

Army Seeks Explanation

However, defence sources have said the Indian Army has taken note of the viral video and sought a response from the officer. According to sources, senior officers believe the proposal may have violated certain Army rules and protocols governing conduct, use of military premises and the display of military assets.

Officials reportedly acknowledged the officer's intention to celebrate an important personal moment but questioned the appropriateness of the location and timing of the proposal. Did a Father and His 2 Daughters Serving in the Indian Army Really Get Martyred? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

The Army is also understood to be particularly cautious about military equipment and official ceremonies being used in content that later circulates widely on social media.

No Major Disciplinary Action Expected

Sources indicated that while the incident is being reviewed, no serious disciplinary action is likely. Captain Bhardwaj is a young officer and is not believed to have committed any grave offence.

Instead, the focus is expected to be on counselling and sensitising him about military regulations, officer conduct and the responsibilities that come with wearing the uniform.

Army Pilot Proposes To Girlfriend In Front Of Helicopter

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: "We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to… pic.twitter.com/BNlD94vl4b — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

Defence officials stressed that military personnel are expected to uphold the dignity and traditions associated with the uniform at all times and avoid actions that could be perceived as using official settings for personal publicity.

'There Could Not Have Been a Better Day'

Speaking to the media after the proposal, Captain Bhardwaj explained why he chose the occasion to propose.

"We have all become pilots and instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. We have known each other for the past five years. I don't think there is a better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too," he said.

The incident has since sparked debate online, with some users celebrating the gesture as a touching personal moment while others have questioned whether official military events and equipment should be used as a backdrop for such occasions.

For now, the viral proposal remains a talking point both online and within military circles as the Army reviews the circumstances surrounding the widely shared video.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).