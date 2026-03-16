Viral Video From West Bengal: Students of Bhadrakali High School Served Golgappas for Mid-Day Meal Amid LPG Crisis

Mumbai, March 16: A government school in West Bengal has drawn national attention after a video of students being served phuchka (golgappas) instead of their regular mid-day meal went viral. The incident at Bhadrakali High School highlights the growing impact of a regional LPG shortage, forcing educational institutions to find unconventional - and controversial - alternatives to traditional cooking. The footage, recorded and shared by assistant teacher Nandita Sarkar, shows a street vendor stationed inside the school courtyard.

In the clip, which has amassed over one million views, students are seen lining up to receive five to six pieces of the popular snack. While the children appeared cheerful, the unusual substitute has sparked a heated debate regarding the nutritional integrity of the government’s flagship meal program. West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: ECI Announces 2-Phase Polling on April 23 and 29; Fate of 42 Lakh Voters Uncertain.

Govt School in West Bengal Serves Golgappas in Mid-day Meal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Sarkar (@sarknandita)

Phuchka As Mid-day Meal - A Creative Solution or Nutritional Compromise?

The school reportedly turned to the street food vendor after failing to secure a cooking gas refill, making it impossible to prepare the standard menu of rice, dal, and vegetables. Social media reactions have been sharply divided:

Supportive View: Some netizens praised the school staff for their "quick thinking", arguing that providing a popular snack was better than leaving the children with empty stomachs.

Some netizens praised the school staff for their "quick thinking", arguing that providing a popular snack was better than leaving the children with empty stomachs. Critical View: Health advocates and concerned parents expressed alarm, noting that phuchka lacks the essential proteins and vitamins required under the PM POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) scheme guidelines.

Wider Impact of the LPG Crisis

The situation at Bhadrakali High School is not an isolated case. Across West Bengal, several schools and community kitchens have reported switching to firewood or limiting menus to boiled eggs and khichdi to conserve dwindling gas stocks. In urban centres like Kolkata, some subsidised hostels have been forced to close their kitchens entirely. The shortage is largely attributed to logistics bottlenecks and panic-booking. Although the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that domestic supply is being prioritised, many distributors are reportedly struggling with backlogs of five to seven days. LPG Gas Price Hike: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Protest Against INR 60 Cylinder Price Increase, Urges People to Join With Kitchen Utensils.

Global Tensions Hit Local Kitchens

The current energy uncertainty in India is being fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Ongoing military conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have led to the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping. As a key maritime chokepoint, the Strait typically handles approximately 60 per cent of India’s LPG imports. While the Indian government has increased domestic production by nearly 30 per cent and diversified its import sources to include the US and Norway, the transition period has left local supply chains vulnerable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).