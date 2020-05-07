Vizag Gas Leak: PM Narendra Modi Says Situation is Being Closely Monitored, Prays For 'Everyone's Safety & Well-Being in Visakhapatnam'

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

New Delhi, May 7: A tragic incident took place on Thursday morning in Visakhapatnam, where five people died due to a chemical gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers industry. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that he spoke to officials in MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured that the situation is being closely monitored. PM Modi further said, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam."

In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM Modi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM today. According to the latest update, the gas has been neutralised. NDRF team has reached the spot. The maximum impact was felt in about 1-1.5 km but the smell was spread across 2-2.5 km. More than 100 people have been shifted to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in their eyes and had breathing issues. Chemical Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Industry in Visakhapatnam: Gas Neutralised; 5 Dead, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Monitoring Situation.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will also leave for Vizag and visit King George Hospital where the affected are being treated. He is also closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help.